Man charged after fatal stabbing of 28-year-old in Barnsley

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Barnsley.

Daniel Balazs, of Heelis Street, Barnsley has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Officers were called to Newton Street in the town centre at around 9pm on Wednesday to reports of a man with serious injuries at a property.

They found a 28-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Formal identification is yet to take place but his family has been informed and are being supported by officers.Balazs has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

