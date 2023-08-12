Leeds Rhinos women made history but ultimately fell short as they lost 22-8 to St Helens in the first women's Challenge Cup final held at Wembley.

The West Yorkshire outfit were 16-0 down after just 25 minutes in the capital but looked to ignite a comeback through tries from Sophie Robinson and centre Caitlin Beevers with a brilliant solo effort.

Beevers good form continued into the second half when she picked up the ball deep into her own half and shrugged off advances from Saints defenders to haul Leeds back within eight points.

Ultimately the tie fell the way of the Saints in a repeat of last year's final between the two sides.

The Rhinos' fate was sealed for good after Amy Taylor kicked for goal following a late penalty. It ultimately left Leeds with too much to do as they pushed forward in the second half.

It means St Helens have won the competition for a third straight year.

