A 32-year-old man has been arrested after a body was found by police near a supermarket in Skegness.

The body of a man was found at 9.50pm on Friday near the Tesco on Richmond Drive.

Lincolnshire Police said they arrived ten minutes later and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

They added that they didn't believe there was any wider risk to the public.

They said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and at this stage are treating the death as unexplained.

"We have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with this incident and he will be questioned in due course."

