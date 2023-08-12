A car being pursued by police after failing to stop collided with two other vehicles in Huddersfield, causing them to burst into flames.

The black Volkswagen Golf hit the other cars outside Harvey's Bar and Kitchen on Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge, at 8:50pm on Friday.

The driver and passenger of one of the cars were seriously injured. Other people suffered minor injuries.

The 20-year-old man who was driving the golf was treated in hospital and has since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the Golf had failed to stop in the Shelley area about five minutes before the collision and officers were in the "early stages of a pursuit when the collision took place".

Sgt Cameron Buchan said: "Frankly, it is very fortunate the consequences were not even worse.

"Multiple enquiries remain ongoing today into what has very clearly been an extremely serious collision."

He appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or had dashcam footage to contact police.