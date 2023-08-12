A 32-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a 74-year-old was fatally stabbed while walking his dog in South Yorkshire.

Roger Leadbeater was attacked in parkland off Shortbrook Close in the Westfield area of Sheffield on Wednesday night.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Roger died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

On Saturday, 32-year-old Emma Borowy of Fearnhead Close, Bolton, was charged with murder.

She has been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court.

Mr Leadbeater was walking his springer spaniel, Max, at the time of the incident. He worked for Sheffield City Council as a driver for children with special educational needs.

In tribute to him, his family said: "Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way.

"Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side.

"As a family, we can barely believe such a kind, gentle soul could be taken in such a way."

