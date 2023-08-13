A major motorway in West Yorkshire has closed in both directions due to a police incident.

The M62 is blocked in both directions with queues forming on the carriageways from Brighouse to Rishworth.

Stationary traffic initially built due to the incident from J23 for Huddersfield to J24 for Ainley Top.

Elsewhere in the region the Dearne Valley Parkway in both directions closed causing congestion from Hemingfield Road to Corton Wood near Wombwell.

