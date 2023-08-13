A man has been charged with murder after a 53-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Doncaster.

Kelli Bothwell died at a property on Main Street in Sprotbrough on Saturday 5 August.

Officers were called to a dispute at around 8pm and found Ms Bothwell with a stab wound.

Police and ambulance crews were unable to save her and she died a short time later.

Paul Cousans of Main Street, Sprotbrough has been charged with murder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on 4 August.

