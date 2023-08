A man has died after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Ingoldmells.

It happened around 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon when the man in his 60s was crossing Anchor Lane near Hardy's Animal Farm.

He was hit by a blue Mercedes-Benz E350 and pronounced dead at the scene.

Lincolnshire police are now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to get in touch.