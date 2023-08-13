Play Brightcove video

Video report by Peter Hampshire

Hundreds of people turned up to a park in West Yorkshire this morning as health fanatic Joe Wicks invited locals to join him for an impromptu fitness session.

Manor Heath Park in Halifax usually hosts a couple of sedate strollers on a Sunday morning but today runners and walkers of all ages were led by Joe on five laps of the historic park's grounds.

Speaking to ITV News, fitness personality Wicks said: "It means the world. There's kids here, there's dogs. It's not a race, we just walk and jog.

"I really like getting people moving because I know how good it is for their physical and mental health.

"The cost of living affects the food we can eat but when it comes to exercise it's free. I'm just trying to get kids and families together like I did with people during lockdown."

Mr Wicks was in Halifax to host and perform HIT workouts at the town's iconic Piece Hall venue.

