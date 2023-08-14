Plans have been drawn up to build a new theatre to carry out more operations at a hospital in Leeds as part of efforts to bring down waiting lists.

If approved, £27 million would be invested in the new facility and an office extension at Chapel Allerton Hospital.

The plans, which are subject to approval by NHS England, are part of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust's plans to create so-called "elective care hubs", which would be used for planned operations.

The trust provides one of the largest spinal surgery services in the country, with more than 1,500 elective procedures, more than 500 emergency operations and more than 12,000 clinical appointments each year.

The majority of adult spinal elective care would move from the Leeds General Infirmary to Chapel Allerton as part of this work.

The aim is to reduce waiting time backlogs and to make sure patients have their operation sooner.

Clinical director Prof Hemant Pandit said: “By having a dedicated elective care hub away from the main hospital sites, we will have capacity which we can confidently use all-year-round for planned surgery.

"It will help services be protected from surges in urgent care in winter, and reduce the uncertainty for patients around last minute cancellations. It will help to reduce the time patients wait for treatment."

