Police have made two further arrests over the suspected murder of a 60-year-old man who died from a head injury.

Emergency services were called to Fraser Drive in Woodseats, Sheffield, at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, 9 August.

The man was found with a head injury and taken to hospital, but died two days later.

Two men, aged 41 and 50, are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Two women, aged 44 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of murder last week and also remain in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Thomas Woodward, of South Yorkshire Police, thanked residents for their "cooperation".

He added: "We remain keen to hear from anyone who lives on Fraser Drive and may have seen or heard anything unusual on Wednesday evening or in the early hours of Thursday morning. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial to our investigation."

