A hit-and-run driver who continued behind the wheel of his heavily damaged car for five miles after killing a cyclist has been jailed.

Gregg Marsh, 24, of Bracken Hill, Ackworth, West Yorkshire, collided with 53-year-old Shaun Parkin-Coates on the A638 Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, on 21 December 2019.

Despite causing Mr Parkin-Coates fatal injuries and sustaining serious damage to his car, including a smashed windscreen, he continued driving but was later arrested at his home.

Marsh failed a breath test at a police station.

He was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 13 years at Leeds Crown Court. He was also banned from driving for 11 years and six months.

Det Sgt Paul Lightowler, of the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "Marsh could have accepted responsibility for what he did on the night but instead chose to drive away.

"He again had the opportunity to accept responsibility for his actions at court but has not done so. Instead, he has maintained that he did not see Shaun and that there were no lights on his bike, a claim at odds with CCTV and eyewitness accounts.

"Before the collision, Marsh had been seen driving erratically and, on his arrest, had alcohol, cocaine and cannabis in his system. His behaviour and manner of driving that night was dangerous and sadly has ultimately resulted in Shaun’s death."

