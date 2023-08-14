A man has been charged after several cars burst into flames when a police chase ended in a serious crash.

The black Volkswagen Golf collided with two cars outside Harvey's Bar and Kitchen on Penistone Road, Fenay Bridge, in Huddersfield, at 8.50pm on Friday.

A 20-year-old man who was driving the Golf was seriously injured and treated in hospital. Other people suffered minor injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened during the "early stages of a pursuit".

Josh Boyle, 20, had been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to stop for police.

Officers are trying to locate the passenger of the Golf, who they believe ran off, as they may have suffered serious injuries.

Sgt Cameron Buchan, of the Western Roads Policing Unit, said: "This was an extremely serious collision and it’s very fortunate that the consequences were not even worse.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and CCTV or dash cam footage regarding the road traffic collision."

Mr Boyle was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday.

