Man in his 50s dies after being hit by a lorry on Barnsley Road in Hickleton
A man has died after being hit by a lorry.
Emergency services were called at 9.33am on Monday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and an articulated lorry on the A635 Barnsley Road, Hickleton in Doncaster.
He was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.
The A635 was closed to allow police to carry out enquiries, it has since reopened.Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
