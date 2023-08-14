A man has died after being hit by a lorry.

Emergency services were called at 9.33am on Monday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and an articulated lorry on the A635 Barnsley Road, Hickleton in Doncaster.

He was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

The A635 was closed to allow police to carry out enquiries, it has since reopened.Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.