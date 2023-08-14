Helen Skelton has presented her final show on BBC Radio after announcing to her listeners that she was leaving to spend more time with her three children.

Skelton has hosted the Sunday morning programme on 5 Live for the last year, after taking over from former Love Island host, Laura Whitmore.

When asked how she was feeling, the 40-year-old broadcaster, who is originally from Carlisle but lived in Leeds for several years, said: "I'm not all right about it, but you know, needs must.

"The juggle is real. An eight-year-old with a sideline needs me."

Skelton announced her split from Leeds Rhino rugby player Richie Myler last year.

The Countryfile and Blue Peter star wrote on her Instagram story at the time: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home."

They now co-parent their three children - eight-year-old son Ernie, six-year-old Louis and daughter Elsie Kate, who was born in December 2021.

Skelton, a finalist on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing last year, said at the end of her show: "That's it for me on Sundays for now. Thank you for your company over the last year, I've loved every minute of our time together on this show.

"Thank you to all of the team, thank you to all of you. Maybe we'll meet again soon. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

A BBC spokesperson said: "Helen is an excellent broadcaster who has done a fantastic job hosting Sunday mornings.

"We respect her decision and look forward to working together with her in the future across 5 Live programming.

"As for what's next for the Sunday mornings, we will update our listeners with some exciting news in due course."

