Two women have been charged with the murder of a 60-year-old man who died from a head injury.

Emergency services were called to Fraser Drive in Woodseats, Sheffield, at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, 9 August.

Stephen Koszyczarski was found with a head injury and taken to hospital, but died in the early hours of Friday.

Zoe Ryder, 35, of Fraser Drive, Sheffield, and Nicola Lethbridge, 44, also of Fraser Drive, Sheffield, have both been charged with murder and robbery.

They appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning and were remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

Two men, aged 41 and 50, who were arrested this weekend on suspicion of murder remain in custody.

