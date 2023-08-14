North Yorkshire Police is urgently appealing for information and sightings of a missing boy from Richmond.

15-year-old Troy has not been seen or heard from since 5.30pm on 13 August when he left home in a distressed state.

His family and the police have been searching for him during Sunday evening and into Monday morning, including support from a police helicopter and a drone.

It is believed he could have walked to the outskirts of the town, possibly in wooded areas or near caves.

Concerns are growing for his safety as he left home without any money or his mobile phone.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are urging people to come forward with any information that could assist the missing person inquiry, including sightings of a boy who looks like Troy.

"He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, blond hair just below his ears and swept to one side, and he wears glasses. He has on a distinctive multi-coloured Basquiat hooded top with a Manchester United shirt underneath, and black tracksuit bottoms.

"If you can help, please dial 999 to ensure an emergency response and quote reference number 12230152106."