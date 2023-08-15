Two boys have been asked to make bird boxes to learn about animal cruelty after they punched a pigeon to death.

The animal was hit with a slingshot before being punched in Hemingbrough in North Yorkshire in June this year.

The boys, aged 12 and 15, admitted to killing the pigeon, saying they had to kill it to end its suffering after being hit by the slingshot.

After being referred to a Youth Offending Team for a decision on the most appropriate outcome, the panel agreed the boys should be given a positive punishment to avoid criminalising them at a young age.

Instead, they will work on local wildlife projects to learn about wildlife and the law.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood of Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We know the incident caused a lot of upset locally and the boys have shown true remorse for what they did."

Geoff Edmond, lead wildlife officer for the RSPCA, added: "The RSPCA worked closely with North Yorkshire Police to ensure that it was dealt with appropriately, at a time when the number of reported attacks on wildlife with weapons like slingshots, crossbows and airguns is sadly increasing.

"The RSPCA is committed to developing programmes and resources that raise awareness of animal sentience and the consequences of cruelty and abuse which can be delivered by youth offending teams and probation or community police."

