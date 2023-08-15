Families are complaining their holidays have been ruined, after a suspected outbreak of norovirus hit Butlin's.

The Skegness resort said they'd been made aware of "a number of sickness incidents" and had since ordered enhanced cleaning.

Beckie Sanderson, who was a guest at the resort, says her family got sick during their stay.

She said: "It totally ruined my birthday and any plans we had to meet up with family in Skegness.

"We paid a lot of money to go and it's just ruined it, it's just ruined our holiday, we spent all this money and not had a good experience at all."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it is working with Butlin's to prevent the spread of infection.

A spokesperson said the investigation does not indicate food as a source, but that reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus.

Susanne Howes, Consultant in Health Protection, UKHSA said: "Norovirus is an unpleasant stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea, but it is rarely serious and usually goes away in about two days.

"We see norovirus outbreaks in environments where people are mixing closely together and in those situations it can spread easily.

“One of the best ways to protect against norovirus is by practising good hygiene. This includes thorough hand washing with soap and warm water after using the toilet and before eating or preparing foods.

"Most people will make a full recovery within 1-2 days, but it is important to drink plenty of fluids during that time to prevent dehydration.

“Anyone with diarrhoea and vomiting illness should stay away from work or school and should not handle or prepare food for other people, until they have been free of symptoms for at least 48 hours."

Butlin's has remained open as usual and has not closed any facilities, including the pool and fairground.

A Butlin’s spokesperson: "We have a small number of sickness incidents reported on resort. In line with our strict hygiene and cleaning standards, to keep our guests and team healthy, we have introduced a few enhanced service measures to ensure everyone can enjoy their stay."

People with symptoms are being advised not to visit GP surgeries and hospitals with symptoms, but if they are concerned, they should contact NHS 111 or talk to their GP by phone.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Nausea (feeling sick)

Sudden onset of vomiting (often sudden and projectile)

Diarrhoea

Stomach pains and cramps

Fever

