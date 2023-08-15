A man from Doncaster has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for assaulting his former partner.

James Maughan, 29, made a series of violent threats over several weeks to the victim and her family in September 2022, before carrying out a "sustained and frenzied" attack on her which lasted for several hours.

Sheffield Crown Court was told he tied his ex-partner up, attempted to strangle her, held her head under water, and forced her to consume a packet of tablets. She suffered multiple injuries including a knee fracture, broken ribs and a chipped tooth, and was left fearing for her life.

She managed to escape Maughan's attack after persuading him to allow her to call a taxi. The taxi driver insisted on taking her to hospital where she told a nurse what had happened.

At the time of the offence, Maughan was on licence from prison having been sentenced for two counts of death by dangerous driving in March 2016.

During the trial, Maughan also tried to intimidate his ex-partner by visiting her at home.

The judge in the case praised the victim for her courage, as well as thanking the taxi driver for his "public spiritedness and kindness" in taking her to hospital and staying with her until she was seen by medical staff.

Detective Sergeant Kath Coulter from South Yorkshire Police said: “I’m pleased that as a prosecution team we have achieved justice for the victim for this violent and traumatic attack.

"This sentence demonstrates our commitment to doing all we can to ensure that victims of domestic abuse are supported, and perpetrators of these horrific crimes are brought to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...