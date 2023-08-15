A man has died after being involved in a suspected hit and run.

The man's body was found on College Road in Doncaster at around 1:55am on Monday.

He had suffered serious injuries which police believe he sustained after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop at some point overnight.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...