Man's body found in road after suspected hit and run in Doncaster
A man has died after being involved in a suspected hit and run.
The man's body was found on College Road in Doncaster at around 1:55am on Monday.
He had suffered serious injuries which police believe he sustained after being hit by a vehicle which failed to stop at some point overnight.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information.
