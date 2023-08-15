Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Calendar's Lisa Adlam

A mother whose autistic son has been unable to go to school for more than a year says she's "angry" that they've been left in limbo over his education and future.

Rio, 12, from Sheffield, has a number of complex conditions, including autism and ADHD.

After spending two months in hospital last year, experts said his school was no longer suitable, however an alternative hasn't been found.

His mother, Jen Dunstan, says it's left her with no choice but to take on the role of his teacher, without "any practical or financial support".

She said: "I've tried to make sure my son has access to his core subjects, but in reality if my son had of been in school for the last year, he would've had access to the full range of subjects that are covered by a legal education, but the fact is he hasn't.

"We certainly feel let down, we feel that he's been failed under the education act, under the children and families act and under the human rights act.

"My son has a legal right to be educated, just like any other child."

Rio sadded: "I just want to learn. I just want to be able to learn, but these people, it's just not easy, you know?"

Rio's absence means he's had no access to the free school meals that he is entitled to, and provision hasn't been set up for him at home through parcels or vouchers, as set out in the education act.

Sheffield-based human rights advocate, Chrissy Meleady, has been working on Rio's behalf, and said: "They're in trouble. Rio should be having education all the way through, so anything that he's entitled to in a school environment he should be given that at home in terms of lessons, work being sent home, but he's been bereft of all that.

"The local authority has a responsibility to ensure that the school provides them and the school has fundamental responsibility to provide that, but has failed to do so."

From September, Rio will receive two hours of tuition at home each week. While it's progress, both Rio and his mum say it's still not enough.

Jen says Rio hasn't had access to education or free school meals for a year. Credit: ITV Calendar

In a statement, Councillor Dawn Dale, who heads Sheffield Council's Education, Children and Families committee, said: "Our aim is to make sure that every student with special needs in Sheffield receives an education that meets their needs.

"Places in special schools are allocated for children with education, health and care plans (EHCPs) in consultation with parents or carers and the student, the school and the council.

"If a parent or carer and the student prefer a different school to the one that they have been allocated, they can state their preference to the council.

"A multi-agency Education, Health and Care Panel then decides which school would be best for the student based on their needs, the parent and student's preference and the available resources.

"When special school places are allocated, the local authority provides funding to the school for the school place and provision.

"Schools are required to ensure that children eligible for free school meals are able to receive them, even if they are not, for whatever reason, attending the school for a time."

