A murder investigation has been launched, after a man who was in a critical condition for 26 days after being stabbed, has died.

He was attacked on Grant Street in Cleethorpes on Friday 21st July.

It was reported that a group of men were fighting outside of the Swashbuckle Tavern in Cleethorpes.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds, who was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Grant Street was cordoned off at the junction with High Street, following the stabbing. Credit: MEN Media

Today (15th August) he died from the injuries he had sustained.

Two people were arrested at the scene by officers and charged with attempted murder, Connor Hulse, 21, of High Street, Cleethorpes and Daniel Champion, 28, of Rutland Street, Grimsby.

They appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court and were remanded into custody. They will both appear at Grimsby Crown Court next month.

Gabrielle Hough, 18, of Louth was also charged with perverting the course of justice and Jack Kitchen, 34, of Tiverton Street was charged with affray and have since been released on bail after appearing at court.

