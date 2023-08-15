Police are investigating after more than 20 wreaths were taken from Lincoln's city centre war memorial and thrown into the river.

Officers were called after the City of Lincoln CCTV team spotted a man walking up to the memorial and taking several poppy wreaths in the early hours of Tuesday, August 15. He then dumped the wreaths a short distance away in the River Witham, before repeating this several times until more than 20 wreaths had been dumped in the water.

The wreaths have now been recovered and returned to the memorial.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "This is both criminal damage and a public order offence, and we are investigating the incident as such.

"The City of Lincoln Council have recovered them from further down the river, cleaned them off, and returned them to the memorial. Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry to establish who is responsible for this offence, and we are asking for anyone with information to come forward."

