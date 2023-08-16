A driver suffered "substantial" facial injuries after being attacked following a crash.

The motorist was in a red Kia that was involved in a collision with a silver Honda Civic on the A59 in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on the afternoon of Friday, 4 August.

The Kia driver was attacked, suffering injuries which needed hospital treatment.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver of the Honda left the scene before police arrived.

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.