The founder and organiser of Leeds Festival has told an inquest that the death of a 16-year-old boy has taken an "emotional toll" on him.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, had to compose himself and became emotional while giving evidence at the inquest into the death of David Celino.

David, from Salford, died at the festival in August 2022 after taking ecstasy.

Mr Benn told David's parents, who were sitting just a few feet in front of him at Wakefield Coroner's Court, of his "genuine sorrow" at their son's death.

He became visibly upset and had to take a few moments to compose himself before he revealed that he had lost his nephew to drugs.

He told the court that David's death had "taken an emotional toll on myself and all of my staff, no question about that".

The inquest heard that David had gone to the festival, which attracts more than 90,000 people every summer to Bramham Park, with five friends.

He became ill after taking ecstasy, which his group bought from a dealer in the Camping Plus area of the festival, and died after being taken to hospital in Leeds.

David's father, Gianpiero Celino, had previously told the inquest drug dealers preyed on teenagers at the festival like "the child catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang".

But Mr Benn told the hearing on Wednesday young people should not be prevented from attending. He said: "It'll be no surprise to know that I don't believe that there should be a bar on 16 or 17-year-olds."

He said that there was no such prohibition at any major festival in the UK, including Glastonbury.

Instead, he said 16-year-olds should be able to buy alcohol, but the current law prohibiting alcohol sales for under-18s is rigidly applied at the festival.

Mr Benn was asked by senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin about Mr Celino's belief that "predatory" drug dealers targeting teenagers is a "foreseeable risk".

He replied: "Somehow Mr Celino's evidence really pulled it into focus. It struck home.

"[Teenagers] do have naivety. They do have a false sense of security. And that was put into focus by Mr Celino.

"I have never had that focus. It's never been quite as clear as it was yesterday."

Mr Benn said this year's festival, which starts next week, will have heightened security.

The inquest has heard that it is estimated around 20% of festival attendees are 16 and 17-year-olds and Mr Benn said he was putting more sophisticated systems in place this year to give an accurate picture of this data, using ID and wristbands.

He said he believed the provision of AIR (Assistance, Information and Response) Hubs at the festival, staffed by volunteers rather than security staff, was the best way to provide support to youngsters.

Mr Benn said these had been introduced as a direct response to David's death and all festival-goers should be within 200m of a hub.

But Mr Benn told the inquest: "I do not think drugs are any more freely available at festivals than they are in society generally."

Under questioning from Mr and Mrs Celino's barrister, Sarah Barlow, Mr Benn said he did not see what else he can do to make sure attendees are aware of the risks around drugs, but he said he would "welcome" talking to the family about their thoughts on the matter.

He told the hearing: "I'm always open to ideas. I'm not sure what more I could be doing."

Asked by Festival Republic's barrister Paul Greaney KC, Mr Benn said it was impossible to stop drugs getting onto the festival site.

He said searches were targeted because it was practically impossible to search everyone's bags, tents and sleeping bags properly for drugs.

Mr Benn was asked about whether he had considered introducing testing so drug-users can find out what is in the substances they have bought.

He said that the Home Secretary had prohibited this from taking place at festivals, adding that he believed it can give people the wrong idea that their drugs are safe to take.

The coroner allowed a break in proceedings on Wednesday afternoon to allow Mr Benn to meet with David's parents before he had to leave Wakefield.

Det Ch Insp Philip Jackson told the court he also investigated the death of 17-year-old Anya Buckley, from Oldham, who died after a drug overdose at Leeds Festival in 2019.

He said the circumstances were different to David's death and that investigation led to the dismantling of an organised crime group in Oldham.

Mr Jackson agreed that an "opportunity was missed" when officers did not immediately search for the dealer who supplied David and his friends but he said officers' priority on the night was the teenagers' welfare.

The inquest heard Festival Republic had drafted in retired West Yorkshire Det Ch Sup Int Nick Wallen to draw up its revised security plan for the festival.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.