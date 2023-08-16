Police have made seven arrests after an armed street fight in Grimsby.

Officers were called to Robert Pearson Mews following reports of a large disturbance involving people with weapons at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.Six men and a teenage boy were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Humberside Police said no-one was injured.

Insp Simon Duffield said: "We’re in the very early stages of our investigation to ascertain exactly what has happened here, and we understand an incident of this nature is going to cause concern amongst the community."We will not tolerate violence such as this and I want to offer my reassurance that I have a dedicated team of officers conducting a number of lines of enquiry as we look to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.