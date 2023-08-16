Police have named the man found dead near a supermarket in Skegness.

Ashley Crankshaw's body was found near the Tesco store on Richmond Drive on Friday, 11 August.

Officers say the 29-year-old's death is being treated as "unexplained", but they don't believe it to be suspicious.

A 32-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident but he was later released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: " We are continuing to investigate the cause and circumstances of his death.

"This is an isolated incident unconnected with any other ongoing investigation, and we would encourage people not to speculate while we complete our enquiries."

