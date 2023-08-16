Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to after more than 20 wreaths were taken from a war memorial and thrown into a river.

The circular poppy wreaths were taken from the memorial in Lincoln City Centre at around 4am on 15 August and dropped into the River Witham.

Officers were alerted to the incident by the City of Lincoln CCTV team who saw a man carrying out the act.

The wreaths were laid at the war memorial in Lincoln's city centre

Council workers later recovered the wreaths from further down the river, cleaned them off, and returned them to the memorial.

Lincolnshire Police said they were investigating the dumping of the wreaths as criminal damage and a public order offence.

Today they released CCTV of a man walking along a pavement who they are asking for help identifying.

A statement said the force believes he may be able to help officers with their enquiries.