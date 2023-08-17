Dickie Bird broke down in tears as he told of saying his final "goodbyes" to lifelong friend Sir Michael Parkinson in their last conversation on the day the legendary broadcaster died.

The former cricket umpire and Sir Michael grew up in Barnsley and remained friends after they had trials for Yorkshire Cricket.

Speaking shortly after it was announced that Sir Michael had died aged 88, Bird said he had been left "stunned and shocked".

He told ITV News: "I spoke to him yesterday morning on the phone and he sounded alright. His voice was a bit weak. We had a good laugh on the phone and joked about old times, but it's funny – we said our goodbyes, so he must have known that this would happen.

"We've been friends since we were schoolboys and our friendship stood. If I ever had any problems I used to get on the phone to Parky and we used to have a good chat and a laugh."

Sir Michael became a familiar face on both the BBC and ITV because of his intimate celebrity interviews, most notably on the BBC show Parkinson.

He interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest names throughout his illustrious career, including the likes of Jimmy Cagney, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergmann, as well as sports stars including Muhammad Ali and David Beckham.

Sir Michael shared a passion for cricket with Dickie Bird. The former international umpire last saw his friend in person at his own 90th birthday party at Headingley cricket ground in April.

Sir Michael Parkinson and Dickie Bird received honorary degrees from the University of Huddersfield in 2008. Credit: PA

Bird said Sir Michael had been "frail" at the time and was uncertain he would be able to attend.

"He did it for me," Bird said. "He did it especially."

Bird said there would "never be another Parky".

He told the Press Association: "I shall miss him, I'll tell you that. Not only was he a friend but he was a dear friend and I just don't know how I will cope, I will miss him so much.

"There will never be another Parky."

Among the other cricket stars to pay tribute was former England fast bowler Darren Gough, who said: "He was a Barnsley boy, like myself, and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and his family.

"We are all devastated here at Yorkshire and thoughts of everyone at the club are with Sir Michael's family and friends at this sad time."

Barnsley Football Club posted their respects on social media saying they were "deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Parkinson CBE."

They added that the town had lost one of its "favourite sons".

Leader of Barnsley Council, Sir Steve Houghton, said: "Sir Michael was a well-known and respected son of Barnsley and we're sorry to hear of his passing."He was always widely recognised for his Yorkshire roots in Barnsley and Cudworth, and in recent years he's reconnected with these roots which has been good to see."

