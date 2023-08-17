A mother has described how her family became "violently sick" during a holiday at Butlins during a suspected norovirus outbreak.

Laura Strickland, 34, was staying at the Skegness resort with her partner Carl Fisher and their three children when they became ill after eating at a restaurant.

Miss Strickland, from Northamptonshire, originally thought it was food poisoning. She told the Lincolnshire Live website: "It was horrendous. We said we weren't happy and just left.

"That night we got in and my partner and 11-year-old son were violently sick."

Miss Strickland said her other son, 12-year-old Ben, fell ill the next day and did not recover for six days.

She said: "Ben developed bad symptoms. He had the shivers and I was wondering how I was going to get him home. I was considering taking him to A and E because he was so lethargic and not holding down water."

Laura Strickland. Credit: MEN Media

After the family became unwell, Miss Strickland said they did not leave their apartment.

She criticised the cleanliness of the resort describing how they saw "piles of sick" near the restaurant and how her partner witnessed someone being sick during swimming.

"It was a nightmare of a journey home as I had to sit in front and drive whilst people were being sick and we had to stop numerous times," she said.

Butlin's said It had been made aware of "a number of sickness incidents" and had since ordered enhanced cleaning.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Tuesday 15 August that it was working with the resort to prevent the spread of infection.

A spokesperson said the investigation did not indicate food as a source, but that reported symptoms were consistent with norovirus.

Miss Strickland, who works for the NHS, said the family stayed at the resort from 31 July to 4 August as this was the only time she could get off work to spend with her family.

"It's hard to not get any bugs going around but there was no basic cleanliness in place, I didn't see anyone going around and cleaning. Even in the apartment, I had to clean it myself.

"We normally go abroad but just wanted a cheaper holiday this year. We are really gutted. My partner said we are never going back again."

Butlin's, which remains open, has apologised and said it is looking into the claims.

A spokesperson said: "We’re sorry to hear Laura and her family were unwell during a recent visit to resort.

"We offered a full refund for their meal and no other issues were raised to us directly when on resort. Our team regularly clean throughout the resort including all toilets every hour.

"Since a small number of guests reported sickness on resort, to keep our guests and team healthy, we have implemented comprehensive changes to service measures and cleaning to ensure everyone can enjoy their stay."

It added: "We’re currently looking into the claims made by Laura and will respond when we have concluded our investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.