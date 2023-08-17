An historic bridge on a major commuter route which was closed for repairs – causing a 20-mile diversion – is to reopen ahead of schedule.

The A61 Harewood Bridge – used by 17,000 vehicles a day on the main route between Leeds and Harrogate – shut on 26 July for essential maintenance.

It was due to remain closed for four weeks, but Leeds City Council confirmed it would be fully accessible to all vehicles from lunchtime on Friday, 18 August.

Cllr Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure, said: "I’m delighted to see Harewood Bridge reopen to vehicles after successfully completing the water proofing repairs and surfacing, almost a week ahead of schedule.

"I would like to thank people for their patience and apologise for any disruption during the works. Also, thank you to the team and contractors, for getting this important strategic route back open as quickly as possible."

The 18th century Grade II-listed bridge closed on 26 July for waterproofing and resurfacing work between Harrogate and Leeds on the A61 had to take a diversion.

Bus users are being advised to check timetabes for updates to local services.

An overnight closure will be required probably in September, to complete some specialist surfacing work.

