Police have launched an investigation after a man was sexually assaulted on a train.

The victim was travelling between Leeds and Apperley Bridge, West Yorkshire, when a man sat next to him and carried out the assault.

It happened at around 8.45pm on Monday, 7 August.

British Transport Police have now issued a CCTV image of a man they want to find.

A spokesperson for BTP said: "Do you recognise this man? Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a train travelling between Leeds and Apperley Bridge stations are today releasing this image in connection.

"At around 8.45pm on Monday, 7 August a man sat next to the victim and sexually assaulted him. Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.