A council leader has defended plans to house 12 refugee families in newly built homes in a small village.

Cllr Richard Cleaver - who was elected leader of South Kesteven District Council in May - has backed an initiative to accommodate refugee families in the village of Langtoft, near Market Deeping in Lincolnshire, which has a population of just over 500 people.

The families will come from Afghanistan and Ukraine, and will have already had their visas processed.

Under a joint-funded £1.8 million government agreement, the council has secured 12 properties from Ashwood Homes on the new Woodland Rise estate off Stowe Road, parts of which are still under construction.

The council’s purchase includes the properties that were earmarked as affordable housing, and includes a mix of two and three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows.

When the families’ visas expire, the homes will revert to council control and be designated as social housing.

Boston Borough Council is also planning a similar move.

Independent Richard Cleaver was elected leader of South Kesteven District Council in May. Credit: LDRS/James Turner

Cllr Cleaver insisted South Kesteven council “did the obvious thing” by accepting the deal, stating: “In terms of value for taxpayer money, there is no way we could turn down an offer like that.”

Langtoft residents expressed mixed feelings about the decision.

Mick Greenwood, 62, said he "totally" agreed with the council, but that it was "too many" families, and another woman said she had concerns about the local infrastructure.

“I don’t agree with it," she said. "There are no amenities here, wouldn’t they be better off in a town?”

However another resident said “someone would still end up living there" whether it was refugees or other people.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “There’s a big difference between refugees and illegal immigrants, and that’s where I think people are getting mixed up,” he said.

“These are refugees coming from war-torn countries, would you really send someone back to that?”

The homes to be rented by the families will be a combination of two and three-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows. Credit: LDRS/James Turner

While on a visit to the site, Cllr Cleaver responded to concerns, clarifying that the refugees are not just single men, but the group largely consists of mothers, children, and in some instances, grieving widows.

The independent councillor said they would pay rent and intended to work, with some also planning to send money back to relatives in their home countries.

“These are not refugees that will be living at home all day, twiddling their thumbs," he said.

Cllr Cleaver also confirmed that the project’s funding did not come from council tax.

“Everything to do with council housing is completely separate from everything else we do," he said.

“Council tax cannot subsidise council housing, that is illegal.”

He also stated that the demand for social housing locally was very low, noting that there are currently only five families on the housing register waiting list.

“The idea that there are local people queuing up to take social housing is absolutely wrong,” he said.

