A dog which prompted a two-week search and rescue operation after going on the run was eventually caught after bringing the M1 to a standstill.

Misty, a two year-old golden retriever-spaniel cross, went missing from Thurgoland, near Barnsley, on 28 July while her owners were abroad on holiday.

She was eventually spotted on 10 August bringing "mayhem" to the M1, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force received several 999 calls from concerned motorists, including one who told call handlers: "There’s a lamb running down lane three of the M1."

After closing the road for safety reasons, drone officers were called along with voluntary dog rescue group K9-SAR. Misty was "dirty, underweight and scared" when she was caught.

PC Andrea Silburn, who was involved in in the search, said it was an "extremely happy and rewarding day" for everyone.

“As roads policing officers, we want to keep everyone safe, but being a huge dog lover, I was committed to ensuring Misty got home," she said.

“It was a real community effort. She is a very clever dog, she managed to get so close to getting home herself, but she just couldn’t work out the final bit."

South Yorkshire Police said after she went missing, Misty was initially spotted in Hoylandswaine.

Despite officers' attempts to catch her, the force said she was in "survival mode" and saw herself as "being hunted".

Over the next two weeks, Misty was seen in Midhope, Langsett, Penistone, Silkstone, Dodworth, Hood Green and Crane Moor, before finally being brought to safety almost two weeks after she went missing.

PC Silburn said: "After being checked by a vet, other than conjunctivitis and losing weight, she’s completely fine and a great happy ending for everyone involved."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.