The RSPCA is appealing for information after a severely overweight cat was dumped in a field on a hot day.

The animal welfare charity was called by a member of the public who reported the cat off Newark Road in Collingham, Lincoln on 12 August.

The cat was inside a pale blue and cream cat basket and had no food or water, despite temperatures of 26C.

RSPCA inspector Pam Bird, who is investigating, said: “The cat was friendly but seemed very stressed and was breathing heavily.

"She is a flat-faced brachycephalic cat too and these breeds suffer more from breathing difficulties, particularly in hot weather.”

Miss Moneypenny's crate was 26C when she was found, but she's now being cared for by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

Ms Bird took the cat to a nearby vet, where she was found to weigh 8kg - twice the average weight for a cat.

The cat, which has been named Miss Moneypenny by the charity, was not microchipped.

Last month, figures released by the RSPCA revealed 385 cat cruelty complaints were made in Lincolnshire last year.

“We’re really concerned about who dumped this cat and why she was left to suffer in this way," Ms Bird said.

"We’re just so grateful she was found and she’s now getting the treatment and TLC she needs. We are urging anyone who has information about how this cat came to be cruelly dumped to get in touch with us.”

