The parents of a teenager who died after taking ecstasy at Leeds Festival have criticised police for failing to find the dealer who was "camping on site".

David Celino, who was 16, died in hospital after taking the drug on 28 August last year.

The dealer who sold him the drug has never been found.

Following an inquest into David's death, his parents Gianpiero and Nicola said West Yorkshire Police had failed to catch the man responsible despite numerous witnesses.

In a statement they said: "We were... bitterly disappointed to hear, despite David’s friends being in a position to describe the dealer, where he was camping on site and how he operated, that West Yorkshire Police took no steps to find and apprehend him until around eight hours later, by which time he had left the site.

"He remains at large and presumably undeterred from doing the same again thisyear."

The inquest heard David, from Salford, took one-and-a-half tablets he and his friends bought at the festival before falling ill. He died in hospital.

Giving evidence at the inquest, his father said youngsters were "left as prey to drug dealers at music festivals".

Leeds Festival attracts huge crowds every year Credit: PA

He said dealers behaved like "the child catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang".

Mr Celino added: "The ticket that signals the death of another young person has already been sold. It's out there somewhere. It's just not been cashed."

Melvin Benn, the director of Festival Republic, which organises the event, said this year's festival, which starts next week, would have heightened security.

But David's parents issued a direct warning to others whose children would be attending the event.

They said: "Whatever assurances are given by the organisers, whatever measures put in place to keep festival goers safe you cannot be sure that if your child becomes seriously unwell that someone will come forward to offer help, so preparing your child and their friends is critical."

They added: "The conclusion of the inquest is an emotional time for us we can now move away from examining how David died to remembering how he lived. He was a kind and intelligent young man, a good friend, a brilliant son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. We all miss his cheerful and compassionate ways."

Responding to their criticism, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement officers made "extensive efforts" to find the dealer.

It added: "Officers attended at the tent pitch where the drugs had been purchased, checked booking records for persons attending and also examined drugs left in surrender bins but were not able to identify a suspect."

Det Ch Insp Phil Jackson added: "[David's] tragic death really illustrates the risks involved in experimenting with unlicensed drugs. Even just one experience can prove fatal.

"The safety of festival goers is paramount and we continue to work closely with organisers to do everything we can to deliver this."

