Plans are being discussed to celebrate the Yorkshire Lionesses, as they prepare for the Women's World Cup Final tomorrow (20th August).

Barnsley Council is planning to discuss a formal celebration of Bethany England, who is from the town.

The 29-year-old grew up in Barnsley, and started playing football with boys at age six, at Junior Tykes Football Club.

She then went on to join Sheffield United’s academy, before starting her professional career at Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Bethany England during the Women's World Cup quarter-final Credit: PA

In 2016, she joined Chelsea before Tottenham paid £250,000 for her earlier this year.

Cllr Sir Steve Houghton, Leader of Barnsley Council, described her as 'a fantastic role model' adding that he wanted to reach out to her after the tournament.

He said: “We wish Bethany England and the rest of the England women’s football team the very best of luck ahead of the World Cup final against Spain on Sunday morning. After their historic triumph in the Euros last summer, we’re hoping for more success from the Lionesses by bringing the World Cup home.

“We want to make Barnsley the place of possibilities and what could be more inspirational to our children and young people than being the home of a World Cup winner?

“After the tournament, we will reach out to Bethany to discuss a formal celebration of her role and what the Lionesses have achieved. She is a fantastic role model and it would be the least she deserves for her hard work and dedication.”

