Motorcyclist dies after central reservation crash in Rotherham

Emergency services were called to East Bawtry Road, between Worrygoose roundabout and the traffic lights in Whiston. Credit: Google maps

A man in his 60s has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a central reservation.

Officers were called at 7:33pm yesterday (18th August) to East Bawtry Road, between Worrygoose roundabout and the traffic lights in Whiston.

The rider, a man in his 60s, came off a green Kawasaki XR 900 after hitting a central reservation. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Officers do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash and are appealing for witnesses.

