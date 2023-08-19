A man in his 60s has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a central reservation.

Officers were called at 7:33pm yesterday (18th August) to East Bawtry Road, between Worrygoose roundabout and the traffic lights in Whiston.

The rider, a man in his 60s, came off a green Kawasaki XR 900 after hitting a central reservation. He was taken to hospital where he died.

Officers do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash and are appealing for witnesses.

