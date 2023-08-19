Fire crews have spent the night recovering a van which got wedged under a railway bridge.

Chesterfield Road in Dronfield from the Post Office to The Swan was closed overnight, as crews removed the vehicle from underneath the bridge.

Network rail checked the bridge and no structural damage was caused. Credit: Dronfield Fire Station

The van has now been towed away and the bridge has been checked by Network Rail.

Dronfield Fire Station wrote on social media: "Scene is now safe and has been left with traffic management.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt and there is no structural damage to the bridge or railway line.

"However, it's definitely a reminder to pay attention to low bridge warnings!"

