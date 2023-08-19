Yorkshire cricket sign spinner Daniel Moriarty on three-year deal

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has signed left-arm spinner Daniel Moriarty on a three-year contract from Surrey ahead of 2024.

The 24-year-old impressed the club while playing four championship games on loan at Yorkshire, securing him a long-term contract.

His contract will start on the 1st November.

Moriarty claimed five wickets on his debut for Yorkshire in the Championship draw against Gloucestershire at Headingley in late June.

He also took two wickets in the home draw against Sussex.

Moriarty has signed a three-year contract from Surrey ahead of 2024. Credit: PA

On signing for Yorkshire, Moriarty said: “I’m incredibly honoured and extremely excited to begin this new chapter with Yorkshire Cricket.

“Headingley is a special place to play, and I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Club so far and I’m looking forward to continue creating special memories and improve my game at such a prestigious club.”

Who is Daniel Moriarty?

Moriarty has taken 49 wickets in 13 first-class career appearances to date and a further 52 wickets in all limited overs cricket.

He played for South Africa at Under-19 level.

He went into Surrey’s first team with impressive effect during the curtailed 2020 summer. He was the second leading wicket-taker in the Blast with 17 scalps, the most by any spinner in the competition as his county reached Finals Day.

Darren Gough, Managing Director of Cricket for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said: “I’m pleased to have secured Dan on a three-year deal. He is a brilliant addition to the team - offering up another bow to our bowling attack - and has impressed at Yorkshire.

“We are so pleased that Dan is staying at Headingley. He is the kind of player and person who will continue to add so much to our dressing room, and we look forward to him enjoying a long and successful career with the Club.

“He will play a big part in everything we are looking to achieve moving forwards here at Yorkshire.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.