A pub, full of family and those who know England Captain Mille Bright, say they are proud of the Lionesses.

England took on Spain in the Women's World Cup 2023 final on Sunday 20 August.

The game ran with an extra 13 minutes of added time, but the Lionesses were defeated by the Spanish side 1-0.

Family and friends of Millie Bright watched from the Nag's Head

Her friends at the Nag's head said: "So, so proud of Millie, she has done it for Killamarsh."

"She led from the front, so take my hat off to her, she's done me proud. Hopefully we will come back stronger, with Millie leading them as well."

"Our girls did us proud, we are so proud, Killamarsh is so proud."

"What a captain. They'll be no better captain than Millie Bright."

Young players from Killamarsh Dynamos.

At Killamarsh Dynamos where Millie Bright first played football, the young girls there were inspired.

"I'm really proud of the Lionesses, they tried so hard, we are all so proud of them, it doesn't matter if you win or lose, they'll still be my top favourite country team."

"I feel a bit sad, but then I feel very proud of them for getting this far into the finals."

"I'm still really proud of them, one day I want to be like Millie Bright."

