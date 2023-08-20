Plans for a northern version of London's Brit school have been approved by the government.

'Brit School North', which will be based in Bradford, is designed to be a specialist 16-19 college where students can study a range of performance, production and digital subjects.

The school is inspired by the model of the BRIT School in Croydon. Since it opened more than three decades ago it has helped create successful careers for the likes of Adele and Amy Whinehouse.

There is no set date for when the school will open, but it's hoped it will be in 2026 /2027.

The bid saw collaboration between the BPI; record companies Sony Music Entertainment UK, Universal Music UK and Warner Music UK; BRIT School; ELAM and the Day One Trust (which runs ELAM and the London Screen Academy (LSA).

Secretary of State for Education, Gillian Keegan said: “My home city of Liverpool is famously the home of the Beatles, Mersey Beat and many more stars. Whether on stage, on screen, or behind the scenes, the north is full of creative talent.

“This announcement will mean more young people will be able to reach their potential and follow in their footsteps, at the new BRIT School in the north. We are broadening opportunities so more of our children can access this springboard to success in the UK’s growing creative industries.”

Secretary of State for DCMS, Lucy Frazer said: “For more than thirty years, the BRIT School has been nurturing the next generation of creative talent - producing some of the most influential and successful performers and artists of our time.

"The new school in Bradford will give even more young people the opportunity to develop their skills and maximise their potential, while creating a pipeline of talent for our thriving creative industries.”

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council, said: “There is a huge creative and cultural buzz around Bradford right now. We are preparing to be the UK’s City of Culture in 2025 and will soon celebrate the opening of Bradford Live, a new 4000 capacity live music venue in the old Odeon cinema.

“I am delighted that the BPI has decided Bradford would be the perfect location for their new school. It is a great decision on their part. There is enormous talent in our young, energetic, diverse population and this can bring them life-changing opportunities.

“It’s exciting to think about the future stars of music, art, film, TV and dance from our region. This school will help them to fulfil their dreams.”

