Three England stars have been given the freedom of Bradford for their contributions to cricket.

Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid and Harry Brook were made Honorary Freemen at a ceremony on Monday.

Bradford-born Bairstow and Rashid were part of England’s incredible "super over" victory over New Zealand in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Yorkshire Cricket star Brook, who who was born in Keighley and grew up in Burley-in-Wharfedale, was part of the England team that won the 2022 T20 World Cup and was a key member of England's Ashes line-up for this summer's drawn series with Australia.

He was named Young Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022.

The trio met young cricketers from the Bradford district before Monday's ceremony.

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said: “Adil, Harry and Jonny have been selected not only because they are exceptional sportsmen but also outstanding role models for young people and communities right across the Bradford District.

“The Freedom of the City is a fitting accolade and mark of respect to reflect the admiration and pride they have inspired across the district – and indeed the country. And they will be joining an impressive band of previous recipients of our city’s highest honour.”

Lord Mayor of Bradford Cllr Gerry Barker added: "Granting the freedom of the city is a rare occurrence and this important honour recognises people who have made an important contribution in the city, district and country. It will be a proud day to give these three cricketers this honour."

The roll of Honorary Freeman was created in the late 19th century. Only seven others have been given the honour.

