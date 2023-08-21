A medieval stone cross that has been described as 'priceless to the church in historical terms' has been stolen from a church.

Officers are appealing for information after a burglary at St Johns The Baptist Church on Main Road, Great Carlton.

A person entered the church sometime between 1.45pm and 7.30pm on Saturday (19 August) and stole the medieval stone cross.

It measured 350mm high and 300mm wide.

Lincolnshire Police said: "We do not have a value for the cross, but it is priceless to the church in historical terms.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may help with our appeal."

