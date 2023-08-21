Police have renewed an appeal for a teenager who has been missing for weeks.

Edi, 17, was first reported missing from Harrow in London on 5 July, and police believe he could now be in West Yorkshire.

An appeal on West Yorkshire Police's website said the force thought he could be in the Bradford area, having previously thought he may have been in Dewsbury, Mirfield or Wakefield.

Officers say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for his welfare and ask anyone who has seen him or who has information to contact them on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...