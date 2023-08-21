Villagers in Lincolnshire have rallied against a planning application for a gypsy and travellers' site over concerns over its suitability.

The application seeks approval for 14 pitches on land close to the village of Kirton, near Boston, for up to three years.

The location, which is off Marsh Road, over four miles from the village centre, would fit up to 28 caravans.

Around 40 people gathered in Kirton Town Hall at a meeting to discuss the plans after they were submitted to Boston Borough Council in July.

The proposed site is on land just over four miles away from Kirton village. Credit: Google Earth

A planning statement said the site would not be "transient".

“The applicants are all part of the traveller community as defined by the PPTS [planning policy for traveller sites]," it said.

"They wish to live a more settled life with access to educational and health services and alongside their family and relatives to support each other when necessary.”

Similar plans were presented last year but were refused by the council’s planning committee.

During the public meeting, borough councillor Ralph Pryke said there was "no reason" why the application should be treated differently.

He said he had sought a meeting with council leader Anne Dorian, saying: “I hope she will see sense."

Councillor Ralph Pryke, left, says the application is no different to one refused last year. Credit: LDRS/James Turner

The Environment Agency has re-affirmed its previous objection to the proposed site due to its location on land which is vulnerable to flooding.

Members of Kirton Parish Council have also said the site is "unsuitable".

"The fact that it’s travellers is neither here nor there, it could be any building application," said councillor Phillip Crisford. “It’s on unsuitable land and that’s all there is to it.”

Chairman Peter Watson said it was "very obvious" there was a lot of opposition to the application, noting that "not one person" at the meeting supported it. He later insisted that the parish council’s opposition to the application is in the “interest of the safety of the people on the site”.

One resident who attended the meeting but wished to remain anonymous expressed concerns about the infrastructure in Kirton, saying it was not equipped to accommodate the proposed number of families.

They pointed to the already over-stretched primary schools, extensive A&E wait times and the difficulty in securing dentist appointments.

“Everything about this area is just unsustainable for housing travelling families,” they said. “I want these people to have somewhere to live, but I’m afraid to say that this is the wrong place for them.”

Parish council chairman Peter Watson says its opposition is "in the interest of the safety of the people on the site". Credit: LDRS/James Turner

Another resident, Ray Horry, said he feared for the safety of the community with travellers in, and complained about the lack of police in the community.

Anonymity concerns were also raised throughout the meeting, with attendees wary of officially objecting through the council’s planning portal for fear of their names and addresses being published.

One person reportedly told Cllr Pryke it was like the council "painting a big target" on their property.

Responding to these concerns, Cllr Pryke assured residents that objections could be made via council representatives and encouraged people to reach out to him directly.

Boston Borough Council’s planning committee is expected to discuss the latest proposal in its next meeting on 12 October.

