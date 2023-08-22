Officers are appealing for information after the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy, who was walking through an alleyway.

It's reported that a man with a bicycle followed a child into an alleyway between Angerford Avenue and Warminster Close in Sheffield at around 3:30pm on July 20th. He offered to carry the child's bag, before grabbing it and attempting to run off.

Another person intervened and the man left the scene on his bike, empty-handed.

South Yorkshire Police have released an e-fit and CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.The suspect is described as Eastern European and is believed to have been wearing a high-vis jacket, a grey hoodie and a grey cap.

