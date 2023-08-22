Police have made an arrest after reports of a man armed with a gun on a seaside promenade.

Officers were called to Cleethorpes Promenade at around 11pm on Monday after calls from members of the public.Armed officers searched the area and arrested a 29-year-old man matching the suspect's description near a takeaway shop on Market Street. They also seized a weapon.Det Insp Simon Duffield, of Humberside Police, said: "Whilst thankfully nobody sustained any injuries, I understand the concern and shock this will have caused local residents and those on the promenade."We are in the very early stages of our investigation and our initial lines of enquiry lead us to believe this to be an incident between two individuals known to each other."

