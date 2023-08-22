Highways officials are calling for drivers to allow extra time to travel to Leeds Festival after revealing it has the second biggest impact on the roads of any event in the country.

About 90,000 people will attend the annual festival at Bramham Park, which runs from Friday to Sunday, 25 to 27 August.

National Highways said heavy congestion was expected on motorways and major roads in Yorkshire, including the A1, M1, M62 and A64, from Wednesday.

It said roadworks would increase congestion.

National Highways operations manager Dave Skupski said: "Leeds Festival has the second biggest impact on traffic on our network after the British Grand Prix.

"If you’re planning to go to Leeds Festival, give yourself plenty of time to get there. Follow the signs, and don’t rely on your satnavs."

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is the only event to cause worse traffic than Leeds Festival. Credit: PA

National Highways said the following areas would be especially busy:

Junction 43 of the A1M at Hook Moor

The A1M at junctions 44 (Bramham) and 45 (Grange Moor)

The A64 westbound approach to A1M

The A1M southbound is expected to be very slow between junctions 44 and 47 on Monday 28 August, as festival goers leave

Mr Skupski added: "This year, there will be extra resource around the junction 44 roundabout for the period as people are leaving the festival.

"There will be additional traffic officers on duty, patrolling or parked up at strategic points to help manage traffic and keep drivers on the move.

"Our message to anyone heading to the festival or using those key routes around Leeds over the weekend is to plan your journey, check traffic conditions before setting out and give yourself plenty of time. Don’t underestimate how busy the roads will be."

